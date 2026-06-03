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Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

Nearly 57% users reported login issues, 26% struggled in launching games due to ongoing Minecraft outage

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage 

Minecraft has been grappling with a major outage, affecting plenty of users on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The severe disruption occurred, which has severely affected players using PCs, consoles, and mobile platforms, sparking frustration among all the gaming enthusiasts.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, a sharp surge in reports was seen at around 5:35 pm PKT, as many struggled to access Minecraft's website.

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

Players reaction to widespread Minecraft outage 

Frustrated users took to social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

One user wrote, "damn i really thought i was the only to get this error, seems that minecraft server is down for now."

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

Another user wrote, "Nice to have gotten information from Downdetector that Minecraft was experiencing outage and it was not an isolated problem on my end. But now that the outage has cleared... nothing has changed for me. Game still broken."

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

"Minecraft is down right now and has been for about 4 hours now. i wonder what's up," a third user stated.

Is Minecraft still down? Players react to ongoing server outage

In the US, nearly 57% users reported login issues, 26% struggled in launching games, and the remaining 15% reported server connectivity problems with Minecraft.

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