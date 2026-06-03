Iran says attack on Kuwait and Bahrain ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US'

Iran stated that its recent retaliatory attack on Kuwait and Bahrain “should serve as a lesson” for the United States, amid the reports of negotiations between US and Iran.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) claimed responsibility for launching strikes and drones in retaliation for US strikes on a commercial vessel and a communications tower.
According to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA, the country’s international airport was hit by 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones earlier today, causing severe damage to a number of airport facilities and halting activities in the airport.
Officials confirmed that at least one person was killed and 63 others were injured, while the airport sustained significant material damage after a terminal was hit.
In Bahrain, the army stated it intercepted nearly three incoming missiles along with several drones aimed at civilian infrastructure, preventing further destruction.
The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had launched the self-defense strikes earlier on Iran’s Qeshm Island in response to Iranian aggression.
The exchange of attacks has sharply increased fears of a wider regional conflict, as Gulf states increase security measures and international actors call for immediate de-escalation to prevent escalation.