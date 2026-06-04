Russell Wilson retires from NFL, joins ‘The NFL Today’

Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a stellar 14-season career.
The 37-year-old confirmed his departure from professional play in a social media video on Wednesday, simultaneously revealing his move to broadcasting.
Wilson is set to join CBS Sports as a studio analyst for their acclaimed pregame show, “The NFL Today” replacing Matt Ryan.
Reflecting on his new role, Wilson shared his excitement:
“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most – being around the greatest game in the world.”
Wilson’s career began in 2012, when he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. He quickly became a franchise icon leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2013.
He later played for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.
During his emotional retirement message, he expressed deep gratitude, particularly to his former coach, Pete Carroll:
“Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5-11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL.”
He concluded by saying, “I thank you, football. I am forever grateful.”