President Trump returns to public eye amid health concerns and low polls

President Donald Trump has returned to the spotlight following a period of limited public visibility that fueled intense speculation regarding his health.
As the 79-year-old approaches his 80th birthday, questions about his physical and mental fitness have intensified, despite a recent White House medical report declaring him in “excellent health” and “fully fit to carry out all duties.”
While the administration insists the President is “the sharpest and most accessible President in American history,” critics and political opponents continue to express concern over his stamina and occasional lapses during meetings.
These worries are compounded by recent polling showing his job approval hitting record lows with a 61% disapproval rate in a recent Economist/YouGov survey.
Amid these domestic pressures, the President is also navigating a tense diplomatic situation regarding the war in Iran.
While the White House remains in a “holding pattern” regarding the conflict, Trump expressed optimism about ongoing ceasefire negotiations telling reporters at the White House, “it could happen – over the weekend” and adding “I hear the negotiation it is going very well actually.”
Despite these claims, the President faces pushback from Congress with the House recently passing a resolution aimed at curbing his war powers.