Northern lights forecast: How to see the geomagnetic storm June 4-5

Sky gazers across the United States are looking upward as a powerful geomagnetic storm approaches Earth potentially bringing the Northern Lights to 23 states this Thursday and Friday.
Following recent solar flares, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a “Strong Geomagnetic Storm (G3) Watch” for June 4 and 5.
This solar activity occurs when charged particles from the Sun strike Earth’s magnetic field creating shimmering colors in the sky.
While typically an Arctic event, experts note that such storms can push the “auroral oval” significantly further south.
For the Pacific Northwest, particularly Washington and parts of Idaho, this creates a rare opportunity.
However, observers face challenges: June’s short, bright nights mean the sky rarely gets truly dark which can mask the faint glow.
Experts advise that “the exact line will keep sifting, so you have to check for last-minutes updates.”
To maximize your chances, find a dark location away from city lights with a clear view toward the north.
If the display is faint, try using your phone’s Night Mode, as cameras can often capture colors invisible to the naked eye.
While weather and light pollution remain factors, this week offers one of the best windows for aurora viewing in 2026.