Rebecca Grossman, Scott Erickson found liable for $176M in fatal crash involving Iskander brothers

A Los Angeles jury has ordered Rebecca Grossman and former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson to pay $176 million to the family of Mark and Jacob Iskander, the two brothers killed in a 2020 Westlake Village crash.
The civil verdict follows Grossman’s 2024 criminal conviction for second-degree murder for which she is currently serving a sentence of 15 year to life.
Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Grossman and Erickson had been drinking before racing their SUVs through a residential neighborhood.
While Grossman’s vehicle struck the boys in a crosswalk, the jury found that Erickson’s participation in the race made him equally liable for the tragedy.
The jury also determined that both defendants acted with malice, a finding that will lead to a second trail phase to decide on potential punitive damages.
Reflecting on the ongoing legal battle, attorney Brian Panish stated, “We have more to do and we’ll do our talking tomorrow.”
During the proceedings, Erickson’s defense had suggested a much lower figure, arguing that $10 million “would give them the opportunity to do the things that they think they could do to move their life forward.