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Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order

Singapore Airlines talks remain at an early stage; however, it could eventually include options for dozens of additional jets

 
Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order
Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order

Singapore Airlines is reportedly discussing an order with Airbus and Boeing for at least 50 large widebody aircraft as it prepares for a new phase of its long-haul growth.

As per several industry sources, the carrier is implementing the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing 777X, two aircraft particularly designed to serve high-volume.

The talks remain at an early stage; however, it could eventually include options for dozens of additional jets.

The potential order would assist modernise Singapore Airlines’ aging long-haul fleet. The airline currently operates 65 Airbus A350-900s, 22 Boeing 777-300ERs, and 12 Airbus A380s.

Singapore Airlines in talks for major airbus, Boeing jet order

While the A350 fleet was delivered in recent years, the 777-300ERs average more than 16 years in service, significantly raising the need to replace aircraft.

Singapore Airlines is a leading customer for the Boeing 777X, which has already offered nearly 31 aircrafts.

However, the program continues to face several certification setbacks, with US regulators now expecting approval in early 2027.

The Airbus A350-1000, already in commercial service, provides commonality with the airline’s existing A350 fleet, though Airbus has also issued warnings of delivery delays due to ongoing supply-chain constraints.

A major decision between the two aircraft kinds is likely to transform Singapore Airlines’ long-haul operations well into the 2030s.

It is important to note that the airline and the manufacturers are yet to officially confirm the negotiation report.

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