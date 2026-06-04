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PlayerUnknown Productions halts development of Prologue: Go Wayback, announces lay off

PlayerUnknown Productions team is currently 'investigating offering refunds' to players who purchased the title

PlayerUnknown Productions Halts Development of Prologue: Go Wayback
PlayerUnknown Productions Halts Development of Prologue: Go Wayback

PlayerUnknown Productions, the studio founded by Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, has announced a shocking decision of major restructuring of the company that will halt development on its early access title Prologue: Go Wayback.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), the company posted a statement, which read, it had been a "hard decision to restructure the studio," but committed to continuing development of its Melba tech.

"When PlayerUnknown Productions became an independent studio in 2021, 23 embarked on a journey to achieve an ambitious vision for the future," the statement read.


Notably, the studio didn’t specify the number of employees affected by the major overhaul to the company; however, it remains committed to supporting them.

Meanwhile, PlayerUnknown Productions is currently preparing to launch a significant update that will move the game out of early access and make it accessible for everyone for free.

Notably, the team is currently “investigating offering refunds” to players who purchased the title.

Brendan Greene, best known as the creator of PUBG, founded the studio in 2021 after leaving Krafton. His previous work helped define the battle royale genre, with PUBG selling over 70 million copies all across the globe by 2020.

Following the studio split, Krafton retained a minority stake. PlayerUnknown Productions initially focused on the “Prologue” project, which was later described as a stepping stone toward larger ambitions, including the experimental Artemis initiative.

playerunknown productions restructuring has sparked about the future of Greene’s long-term vision for large-scale digital world-building projects.

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