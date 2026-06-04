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Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1089

Today's edition of NYT Connections comes with a simple puzzle #1089

Todays NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1089
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1089

Are you looking for the NYT Connections puzzle for June 4, 2026, (#1089))? Then, look no where, as Daily Jang has got a solution for you.

NYT connections today’s answer

Here is the answer for NYT connections puzzle no 1089:

Painting media: ACRYLIC, GOUACHE, OIL, TEMPERA

Espirit (energy/feeling): GUSTO, GANACHE, VERVE, VINEGAR

Starts of classic hip-hop groups: BEASTIE, PUBLIC, RUN, SALT

Ghost ___: KITCHEN, PEPPER, TOWN, WRITER

The highly-popular game provides users nearly 16 words and asks you to classify them into four words with a common link.

Todays NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1089

Several words might be quite confusing, as they seem to fit in one group, so you must think wisely before solving it.

Every correct group disappears from the board, and players will receive only several wrong tries before the game ends.

Though the colours make is a bit challenging: yellow is easiest, then green, blue, and purple is hardest.

Today’s NYT connection's answer was not too hard if you noticed patterns like “Ghost ___” or famous hip-hop group names.

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