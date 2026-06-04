Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shares emotional message after his NFL retirement

Ciara has posted an emotional tribute to her husband Russell Wilson after he decided to retire from the NFL.
The ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has announced his retirement from the NFL after a 14-season career on Wednesday June 3.
According to Daily Mail, the Super Bowl champion confirmed in a video posted to social media that that he's walking away to take a job with CBS Sports.
Wilson's announcement came two days after news broke that he was finalizing a deal to become an analyst on CBS' Sunday NFL pregame show.
Ciara, the singer who has been married to Wilson since July 2016, sent a sweet message to him in the comments of his post.
She wrote, “The best in the world! There's only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It's a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much! (GOAT eomoji).”
Wilson played 14 seasons after being taken by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft out of N.C. State.
He spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, leading them to their first Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.
He was traded to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two rocky years with the Broncos before playing one season in Pittsburgh and another for the New York Giants.
Wilson threw for 46,966 yards, with 353 touchdown passes and 114 interceptions.