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Trump slams 'unpatriotic' House vote on Iran war powers, calls it 'meaningless'

House Republicans join Democrats to rebuke Trump on Iran war powers, sparking president’s reaction

Trump slams unpatriotic House vote on Iran war powers, calls it meaningless
Trump slams 'unpatriotic' House vote on Iran war powers, calls it 'meaningless'

US President Donald Trump hit back at the “unpatriotic” Republicans and Democrats after House vote on Iran war.

According to France24, Trump on Thursday, June 4, slammed a vote in the House of Representatives seeking to order the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war, suggesting the "unpatriotic" move disrupted negotiations with Tehran.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that the largely symbolic vote came "right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

"Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. (Democrats) would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that's a whole other story – They're GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves," he added.

Trump slams unpatriotic House vote on Iran war powers, calls it meaningless

In a notable rebuke of Trump, four members of his majority Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and now heads to the Senate.

The measure, which will ultimately face a presidential veto, marked the first time the Republican-controlled House approved a measure seeking to force Trump to wind down military operations against Tehran since the war began three months ago.

Democrats accuse Trump of violating the constitution by launching strikes on Iran alongside Israel in late February without congressional authorisation.

Under the War Powers Act, presidents have 60 days to obtain congressional approval after introducing US forces into hostilities. That deadline passed weeks ago, and Democrats say Trump is now breaking the law.

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