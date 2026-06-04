iPhone 18 Pro Max may keep same thickness despite bigger battery

A recent leak suggested that Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to keep the similar 8.75mm thickness as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, revising earlier expectations that the device is slightly thicker.
A credible analyst, Ice Universe revealed, the decision suggests that Apple is prioritising internal enhancements instead of external design changes for its 2026 flagship.
Earlier reports had claimed the phone may grow heavier and thicker, possibly surpassing 240 gms for improved battery.
However, the latest information remains unconfirmed.
Despite this, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be integrated with a bigger battery, with rumors suggesting a capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, in contrast to the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s reported 5,088mAh unit.
To maintain the similar chassis size, while raising battery capacity, the Cupertino-based tech giant may require to redesign internal layouts and enhance component efficiency.
Several other upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, a next-generation C2 modem, a revised camera control system, and an upgraded main camera with variable aperture technology.
The screen is likely to remain around 6.9 inches.
Moreover, the leak suggested that Apple has been focused on developing its first foldable iPhone, often referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold.
Overall, the highly-anticipated iPhone 18 Max appears to underscore battery life and internal hardware enhancements over physical redesigns.