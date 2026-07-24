Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Google expands Gemini Spark to Google AI Pro users across US

Spark is particularly designed to handle complex workflows by combining Google’s AI with connected services like Google Workspace

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Google expands Gemini Spark to Google AI Pro users across US
Google expands Gemini Spark to Google AI Pro users across US

Google has started launching Gemini Spark, its AI-centric personal agent for automating everyday tasks, to Google AI Pro subscribers in the United States.

Initially, the feature was only launched in May as an exclusive for AI Ultra users, but Google says it will soon become available to AI Pro subscribers in more countries.

What is Gemini Spark?

Gemini Spark is particularly designed to handle complex workflows by combining Google’s AI with connected services like Google Workspace, Google Search, Personal Intelligence, location data and remote browser capabilities.

It is able to automate multi-step tasks, assisting users complete work with very minimal effort.


As per the Alphabet-owned Google, users can have nearly 15 active tasks running at the same time, with Spark using the same compute-based usage limits as the rest of Gemini.

New skills and schedules

Spark launches two latest automation tools:

Skills: Reusable instructions that assist Gemini perform certain tasks with added context.

Schedules: Automated triggers depending on time or conditions such as reacting to a delayed flight or reminding users about forthcoming events.

For example, Spark can automatically update a travel itinerary if a flight is delayed or use multiple skills to rebook a hotel and draft a confirmation email.

Expanded Google Workspace support

It is pertinent to mention that Google has expanded Spark’s capabilities across Workspace apps.

Gmail

  • Search and summarise emails
  • Draft, reply to and forward messages
  • Organise inboxes using labels

Google Calendar

  • Schedule meetings and events
  • Reschedule or cancel appointments
  • Suggest meeting times depending on your availability

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive

  • Create and edit documents, spreadsheets and presentations
  • Browse, rename and manage Drive files
  • Add summaries, formulas, comments and images to files
  • Google Keep and Tasks

Spark can create, edit and search notes, lists, reminders and tasks. Moreover, it can manage multiple Google Tasks automatically, although Google advises users to review requests carefully ahead of submitting them.

Spark availability

Gemini Spark has now become available to Google AI Pro users in the US through the web, Android and iOS versions of Gemini, with further expansion expected in the near future.

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