SpaceX valuation hits $1.78T as AI revenue projected to surge

SpaceX is gearing up for what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history with a target valuation of approximately $1.78 trillion.
As the company begins its investor roadshow, Goldman Sachs has released a bold forecast that serves as a key part of the investment pitch.
The bank, which is acting as the lead underwriter for the deal, projects that SpaceX’s artificial intelligence division will see a massive transformation, stating it expects the company’s “AI business to generate $322 billion in revenue by the end of the decade, up from $3.2 billion in 2025.”
This anticipated 100-fold growth is central to the high expectations investors are being asked to embrace.
Beyond its initiatives, which include a notable $1.25 billion monthly agreement with Anthropic for computing access, the firm predicts that SpaceX’s total revenue could climb to $474 billion by 2030 driven largely by its satellite connectivity segment.
With shares priced at $135 and the company aiming to raise $75 billion, the IPO highlights a significant “bet investors are being asked to make” on the future of space-based technology and AI infrastructure, potentially cementing Elon Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire.