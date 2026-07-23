Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot

Thousands of users engaged with Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other services report complaints

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot
Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot

Microsoft 365 reportedly grappled with a major outage worldwide, affecting several services including Outlook, Teams, Azure, Microsoft Store, and Copilot, across some countries.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, thousands of people have reported problems since 8 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

DownDetector shows nearly 2500 complaints at around 9 am Eastern time.

Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot

In the USA, nearly 71% users reported Sharepoint related issues, 12% users lodged complaints about Excel, and the remaining 10% reported M365 Admin Center-related complaints.

Microsoft addresses the outage 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the American tech giant has officially acknowledged the outage, stating, "We're investigating reports of issues with Microsoft 365 services. For more information, please see MO1437424 in the M365 admin center."


Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot

Users react to ongoing Microsoft outage 

Affected users took to X to express their frustration about the ongoing outage.

A user wrote, "Happening on Steam as well, launched the game and tried to link it to the MS account and after putting in the code and hitting allow access it then prompts to enter email and sign in. Then error 400 upon signing in."

Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot

Another user wrote, "Can’t save my word doc because Microsoft servers are apparently busy and can’t access onedrive. Have to try to force the computer to save work to it’s memory so I can actually save/access it."

"Instantly get a infobox in word telling me off for daring to not save online to onedrive," a user added.

Microsoft outage hits Outlook, Teams, Azure, Store, and Copilot


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