Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with slimmer design and 5,000mAh battery

Galaxy Z Fold 8 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with slimmer design and 5,000mAh battery

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with slimmer design and 5,000mAh battery 

Samsung has officially launched the thinnest foldable model ever, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 in London.

The latest launch is claimed to be the most advanced foldable smartphone yet, which is particularly built as the successor to last year's Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specs

The new flagship combines a larger display, upgraded hardware and AI-centric productivity tools in Samsung's thinnest Galaxy Fold device to date.

Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra consists of an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, providing an enhanced experience for multitasking, gaming and entertainment.

The device is coupled with a 6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, enabling users to comfortably operate the smartphone without even unfolding it.

Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra with slimmer design and 5,000mAh battery


Performance

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. Samsung says the processor delivers flagship-level performance for AI features, gaming and productivity tasks.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with nearly 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, offering maximum storage for your media files.

Design and durability

Samsung has launched its latest Flex Titanium Display technology, which uses a titanium-based internal structure to improve durability while reducing the visibility of the fold crease.

Battery and connectivity

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 20W wireless charging, providing enhanced battery life in contrast to its predecessors.

Additional features include a variety of advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features, which is especially designed to take advantage of the large foldable display.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is available for pre-order now through Samsung and select retailers. Samsung has not officially revealed the regional pricing of the latest phone.

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