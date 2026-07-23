Google introduces new selfie video sign-in feature: Details inside

Google has officially released the latest selfie video sign-in feature, enabling users another option to log in to their accounts or recover them in case they are locked out because of forgotten passwords or inaccessibility to their preferred devices.
This significant launch is a part of the company's effort to add extra security in verification by recording a brief video of themselves performing guided head movements that would capture multiple angles.
The Alphabet-owned Google will then save the recording and use it to verify the live videos that users upload during their sign-in attempts later on.
While the recently introduced feature could offer enhanced security against fraud and improved account recovery options for users, particularly in cases of stolen devices, it could also increase some privacy concerns and biometric data collection.
A new step to detect impersonation attempts and scams
As per Google, the selfie video is stored with the user's consent, and the user has the option to delete it at any time in their Google account.
The video will be used only for sign-in purposes, unless the user opts in to share it for additional use cases, the company said.
Notably, Google added that it utilises some security checks to identify scams such as deepfakes, by comparing a new recording with the saved selfie video and requiring users to perform movements that confirm the video is live.
Availability
Google’s new selfie video sign-in feature has now become live for all the eligible Google Account users from Thursday.