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NBA investigates courtside fans after Jalen Brunson complaint in Finals opener

NBA probes fans following Jalen Brunson’s complaint during Game 1

NBA investigates courtside fans after Jalen Brunson complaint in Finals opener
NBA investigates courtside fans after Jalen Brunson complaint in Finals opener

The NBA has launched an investigation into the conduct of two courtside fans who allegedly directed vulgar comments toward New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

Following the Knicks’ 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a heated exchange occurred in the final minute of play.

Brunson, who scored a game-high 30 points was seen speaking with referee Scott Foster to address the fans’ behavior.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the league is reviewing the incident, noting:

“Sources: NBA is looking into two courtside fans who allegedly directed vulgar, profane ‘flopping’ remarks towards Knicks star Jalen Brunson late in Game 1 of Finals. Brunson met with official Scott Foster after the game to address the fans’ behavior and the remarks continued.”


While the Knicks guard was visibly frustrated during the encounter, he chose to remain tight-lipped when questioned about the incident the following day, simply stating, “I’m all good about talking about that.”

The investigation highlights ongoing concerns regarding spectator conduct which has been a major talking point throughout the series.

This incident follows a separate unrelated event where two other fans were banned for life for storming the court.

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