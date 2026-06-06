WhatsApp rolls out AI assistant to automate business chats

WhatsApp has introduced a recent Meta Business AI Agent, an AI-powered agent, which is particularly designed to assist businesses manage customer chats more efficiently and provide faster support.
The significant feature was launched at Conversations 2026, is now rolling out worldwide across iOS and Android via the WhatsApp Business app.
Moreover, it provides automated response to businesses of any size, manages several conversations at once, and launches 24/7 customer support.
However, companies still retain full control and can decide when the AI responds and when a human takes over.
Rather than depending on human assistants, the cutting-edge AI-powered technology can respond instantly to common customer queries while businesses can maintain their focus on complex problems.
The Business AI Agent can also be trained to match a company’s tone and style. Businesses may enable it to learn from past chats for enhanced precision.
Alternatively, they can start fresh and let the system improve over time.
A dedicated “Your AI agent” chat lets businesses update instructions, provide refined responses, and manage performance.
Different modes are currently accessible, including manual replies, AI suggestions, or full automation.
Moreover, Meta has extended the feature to Instagram and Messenger, aiming to unify customer support across platforms.
WhatsApp's significant launch is a broader part of Meta’s effort to incorporate AI into business messaging and streamline customer engagement all across the globe.