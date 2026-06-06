Apple's WWDC set to kick off on June 8: What to expect and how to watch?

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 is just a few days ahead, scheduled to kick off on June 8, with the company likely to reveal significant software updates.
The update would include iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and a significantly upgraded Siri powered by advanced AI technology.
AI-powered Siri
The biggest announcement is expected to be a redesigned Siri capable of handling more natural conversations and complex tasks. Reports suggest Siri will understand personal context by accessing emails, messages, photos, files, and calendar data to provide more relevant assistance.
One of the most significant announcements is likely to be a redesigned Siri capable of managing more natural conversations and complex tasks.
Several reports suggested Siri will expectedly gain on-screen awareness, enabling it to understand what users are viewing and take actions accordingly.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to launch chatbot-style conversations, image generation, content summaries, and web-based answers.
Gemini integration
Apple is reportedly joining hands with Google to use Gemini AI models as part of its next-generation Apple Intelligence platform.
The significant move could assist Apple to outdo other rivals.
App updates
Multiple Apple apps are likely to bring a range of AI-powered updates. The Camera app is likely to gain enhanced Visual Intelligence features, while Photos could launch AI-centric editing tools.
How to watch WWDC 2026
Apple’s keynote is set to start at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on June 8. Viewers can enjoy the livestream on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.
Developer betas will be released after the keynote, with public betas arriving in July ahead of a full launch later this year.