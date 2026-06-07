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Charlie Kirk's death influence Usha Vance's fourth pregnancy? JD Vance spills beans

JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, are expecting their fourth child, due in late July

Charlie Kirks death influence Usha Vances fourth pregnancy? JD Vance spills beans
Charlie Kirk's death influence Usha Vance's fourth pregnancy? JD Vance spills beans

Vice President JD Vance has shed light on the impact of Charlie Kirk's assassination on his family in his new memoir.

Vance, who was a close friend of Kirk, shared that his wife, Usha Vance, changed her mind about having another child after consoling a devastated Erika Kirk last year.

During her mourning, Erika told the second lady that she regretted only having two children with Charlie Kirk.

"For years I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—especially not that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight," Vance penned in Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

He added in the excerpt which was published in the Wall Street Journal, "But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."

JD Vance and Usha Vance share three children, Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6; and Mirabel, 4. Their fourth child is due in late July.

In the excerpt, the vice president wrote that he would regularly talk to the podcaster about "the stresses national politics placed on our family", and Kirk helped him and his wife adjust to the spotlight.

Notably, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on a Utah college campus in September 2025, was a well-known conservative Christian figure on social media.

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