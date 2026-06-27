Katy Perry unleashes 'angry Scorpio' side in 'Watch It Burn' after Orlando Bloom split

Scorpions are Scorpion, Katy Perry has embraced her dark side in ‘Watch It Burn’!
The popstar, who is currently dating Justin Trudeau, released a revenge song after her tumultuous past with her former boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.
On Thursday, June 25, Katy launched the music video across all social media platforms, reflecting her past while channelling the rage-bait towards her painful relationships.
Though she has not directly pointed at her ex-partner, with whom she also shares her only daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, she has a sharp dig at her past.
Celebrating the success of the opening of her song, she shared a glimpse of her song, with controversial lyrics that said, “Tonight’s the night, I light a match. Throw it hard behind my back. Gonna try to forgive and forget.”
Katy Perry shades her ex-Orlando Bloom in ‘Watch It Burn:
She also said, “Light a cigarette, and watch it burn. With the past, I’ma breath in the ash. Gonna try to forgive and forget. Light a cigarette, and watch it burn.”
In another post, the 143 hitmaker revealed her mastery of videography as she showed herself walking on a road and her giant Scorpio tail scratching the nearby car and crashing into the shops.
Additionally, in the music video, Katy’s scorpion character burns down magazine stands, with covers that have Orlando-lookalike models on them, which caused internet users to go wild.
Fans’ reactions:
As the new song revealed, fans labelled the song and clip as “The Video of the Year.”
Another commented, “Another masterpiece in your videography.”
“Ok, but does anyone know what this song is called??? sounds like a hit,” a second gushed.
While a third noted, “You ate this, look so bad.”
“In one of the magazines displayed in the music video for 'Watch It Burn,' the model is named Jensen Turner, a subtle reference to one of the most well-known characters played by her ex-partner, Orlando Bloom,” a fourth said.
Katy Perry speaks about her new song:
Days before releasing the song, she explained about writing the song, saying, “I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be fucking angry about.”
“What I’ve done is I pushed it down, but I should be fucking angry. I’m allowed to be angry for a fucking moment,” Katy noted.
However, the perspective carries throughout the lyrics as she reflects on feeling diminished in a relationship before reaching a turning point, singing, “For years, you fed me only crumbs / You paid me only dust,” before declaring, “You know I gave, and I gave / Now I’m giving up.”
Katy Perry’s extensive dating history:
The former American Idol judge has an extensive romantic history featuring high-profile musicians, a comedian, actors, and political figures.
Her most notable relationships include an early marriage to Russell Brand and a nearly decade-long engagement with Orlando Bloom.
Notably, Perry, who ended her longtime engagement with the infamous American actor last year, has not confirmed who the song is about; many listeners have speculated that it draws from the end of her relationship with the Troy actor.
After calling it quits with Orlando Bloom, the pop star began dating Justin Trudeau in July last year, and since then, the couple has been going strong.