Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at 'Happy Hour' premiere 

Katie Holmes has reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, at the premiere of their upcoming film Happy Hour.
Tom Cruise's former wife made a radiant appearance with her Dawson's Creek co-star at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, as they brought their new film to an international platform.
On Saturday, June 7th, the former co-stars vowed to fans that they appeared together and posed arm-in-arm at New York City's BMCC Theatre.
Katie, 47, looked radiant for the occasion in a long gown which she paired with statement jewellery and minimal make-up.
While Joshua, 47, is rocking the navy-blue suit, which he coordinated with a white shirt and black dress shoes.
Speaking at the star-studded event, the Batman Begins star said, "We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we've changed a lot. To be honest, it was unexpected."
"I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realized the impact. It still kind of throws all of us," Katie added.
Years after their iconic film, Dawson's Creek, Katie Holmes wrote and directed a new film, Happy Hours, which premiered on June 6th, 2026.