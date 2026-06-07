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Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at 'Happy Hour' premiere

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reunite at the 226 Tribeca Film Festival to promote new film, 'Happy Hours'

Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at Happy Hour premiere
Katie Holmes poses arm-in-arm with ex Joshua Jackson at 'Happy Hour' premiere 

Katie Holmes has reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, at the premiere of their upcoming film Happy Hour

Tom Cruise's former wife made a radiant appearance with her Dawson's Creek co-star at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, as they brought their new film to an international platform.  

On Saturday, June 7th, the former co-stars vowed to fans that they appeared together and posed arm-in-arm at New York City's BMCC Theatre.

Katie, 47, looked radiant for the occasion in a long gown which she paired with statement jewellery and minimal make-up.

While Joshua, 47, is rocking the navy-blue suit, which he coordinated with a white shirt and black dress shoes. 

Speaking at the star-studded event, the Batman Begins star said, "We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we've changed a lot. To be honest, it was unexpected." 

"I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realized the impact. It still kind of throws all of us," Katie added.  

Years after their iconic film, Dawson's Creek, Katie Holmes wrote and directed a new film, Happy Hours, which premiered on June 6th, 2026.   

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