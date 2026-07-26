Ryan Reynolds joining ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Surprise Comic-Con return sparks reactions

Ryan Reynolds has brought Deadpool back to spotlight with a surprise Comic-Con appearance.
On Saturday, July 25, the 49-year-old Canadian-American actor surprised fans by crashing Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in a unique Deadpool costume, sparking speculation if he is joining the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
The Free Guy star traded his iconic Deadpool costume with a denim one, posing as a fan when he asked some questions during the Marvel panel in Hall H after the Avengers: Doomsday cast took the stage.
“Huge fan, look at that cast. I’m not wearing the Doom mask over this mask because I didn’t want to ruin the likes of my Canadian tuxedo. My name is Ricky, that’s a mononym, like Cher or Madonna, and I’m just cosplaying hard,” he said.
Reynolds, whose appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie has not been confirmed yet, jokingly asked the cast whether there was still time for him to join the film, prompting Robert Downey Jr. to share that they had already wrapped up filming.
“It’s in the can, bro,” said Downey Jr., adding, “Look around you,” referencing the auditorium full of people eager to hear updates before stating, “Did you bump your head?”
This led the disappointed Deadpool ask, “I see. So there’s no additional photography, no overages, maybe last-minute additions...?”
Fans’ reactions
Ryan Reynolds’ appearance at San Diego Comic-Con sparked massive fans’ reactions, as they expressed their dislike for him joining Avengers: Doomsday.
“No thanks. Won’t support Marvel if they still support Ryan Reynolds. They’re just enabling his poor behavior at this point,” said one of the fans.
Another commented, “Please font put him in doomsday.”
“Ewww. @marvel @marvelstudios this was a terrible idea,” added a third.
“can we stop with deadpool,” one more wrote.
About Avengers: Doomsday
Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers.
It is the 39th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is a sequel to the 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
Avengers: Doomsday release date
Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18, 2026.