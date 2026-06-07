Over one million gather in Madrid for Pope Leo's open-air mass

More than a million people rushed to the streets of Madrid to attend Pope Leo XIV's open-air mass.
On Sunday, June 7, a crowd gathered in the capital as the pontiff arrived for the service on the second day of his official visit to Spain at the Plaza de Cibeles, with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia among the congregants.
The Spanish royals welcomed the pope to the palace on Saturday, as he began his trip by hailing the Spanish government for its support for migrants and opposition to global conflicts.
Sunday's event falls on the Catholic Corpus Domini feast day, which often features processions of faithful through towns and cities led by a priest carrying the Eucharist.
Pope Leo waved as he made his way through the city early on Sunday, where high security was observed for the mass.
His trip to Spain, the first by a pope in around 15 years, will also include an unprecedented address before the Spanish parliament and a meeting with victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.
Pope Leo is also schedule to visit the Canary Islands with Prime Minister Sánchez later in the week, where they will honour thousands of migrants who have died trying to reach Europe.