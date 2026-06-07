Iran-US conflict intensifies as tensions rise in Strait of Hormuz

The conflict between the United States and Iran reached its 100 days amid renewed intense conflict and diplomatic efforts between both the countries.
The United States Command (CENTCOM) announced that it has already shot down two Iranian drones that have posed a significant threat to international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway used for global trading.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the military attacks, calling them “flagrant” violations and accusing Washington of hostile and provocative behavior, further intensifying tensions after Iran launches missiles toward US allies Kuwait and Bahrain on Saturday.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are still continuing, as Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently reached Tehran carrying a “special letter” from Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief for Iran’s Supreme Leader, as per Iranian state media.
On the other hand, the US government is reportedly considering redirecting Iranian assets toward rebuilding and repair efforts in Gulf States affected by Iranian attacks.
The report follows and advises Iran’s supreme leader that a peace agreement depended on the launch of $24 billion in Iranian funds frozen by Washington.
Separately, Iran confirmed that its national football team and coaching staff received US visas for the upcoming World Cup, though 15 administrative officials reportedly refused to enter. The US said it would not allow the visa process to be exploited for security threats.