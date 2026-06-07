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Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook

Elon Musk currently has an estimated net worth between $788 billion and $834 billion

Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook
Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook

Elon Musk is reportedly soon to secure the top spot among the richest persons across the globe, by becoming the first trillionaire, driven by his stakes in Tesla and a potential SpaceX IPO.

The tech billionaire has nearly $273 billion in Tesla shares and options, and if SpaceX is valued at around $1.77 trillion as expected, his nearly 50% ownership is likely to add $841 billion to his net worth, pushing his wealth beyond $1.1 trillion.

Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook

However, this wealth remains “paper wealth” and depends entirely on market valuations rather than liquid cash.

A trillion dollars is a huge figure, with no trillionaire personality in this world yet—equal to one million million dollars.

To put it in perspective, $1 trillion exceeds the GDP of most countries. Only about 20 nations have economies larger than that amount, while several popular places such as Taiwan, Sweden, and Singapore fall far below it.

Additionally, it exceeds the economic output of Manhattan and the total property value of major cities such as Houston.

All new cars sold in the United States in a year cost less than $800 billion. The combined wealth of other tech billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and the Google co-founders would still not surpass Musk’s projected net worth.

Similarly, the total value of the world’s top sports teams combined is only a fraction of a trillion dollars, highlighting the sheer scale of such wealth.

Elon Musk net worth

Currently, Elon Musk has an estimated net worth between $788 billion and $834 billion. 

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