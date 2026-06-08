Andrew 'strikes a deal' with King Charles as ex-duke's criminal probe deepens 

King Charles III and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor struck a secret deal before the former prince's arrest in February of this year.
After the National Audit Office released a 50-page report, it was revealed that His Majesty has been paying for his younger brother’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s rents for their respective apartments in royal palaces.
For the unversed, Beatrice, 37, is living in a four-bedroom apartment in St James' Palace and Eugenie, 36, has Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom home within the grounds of Kensington Palace.
The Princesses of York have been paying the bills for the renovations, but their dear uncle Charles, 77, is paying rents from his royal salary, as he has been fulfilling his responsibility, which his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, began during her reign.
After the new report's revelation sparked buzz online, a royal expert has now revealed that, after publicly stripping off Andrew's princely title, the British monarch and his brother "struck a deal" after which he agreed to surrender his long-term home, Royal Lodge, in October last year.
"Andrew didn't need to leave Royal Lodge, he'd dug his heels in for several months before," the insider told The Mirror.
The tipster continued, "Perhaps some deal was done, 'take care of my daughters, and I’ll fall on my sword."
This update came shortly after a report suggested that King Charles III cut short the high-profile wedding ceremony of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling over the weekend, as His Majesty did not want to meet Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, after his secret funding had been revealed.
So far, neither King Charles nor the Princesses has responded to these ongoing rift reports.