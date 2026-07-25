Troy Jackson wins Maine Democratic nomination to face Senator Susan Collins

Maine Democrats officially selected former state Senate President Troy Jackson as their candidate to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins. Jackson secured the nomination at a party convention in Bangor, winning 566 out of 571 delegate votes.
“Power is never just given to working people. We have to band together and take it,” Jackson told cheering supporters during his acceptance speech.
Why the party needed a replacement
The emergency convention became necessary after previous nominee Graham Platner suddenly dropped out of the race following a sexual assault allegation which Platner denied.
Party leaders organized a rapid delegate selection process across all 16 Maine counties to name a replacement with roughly 100 days left before election day.
A working-class background
Jackson, a fifth-generation logger who previously ran for governor, focused his speech heavily on working-class issues. Rejecting standard political labels, Jackson declared, “This movement is not from the left. It’s not from the right,” adding that “It’s from the bottom and we are growing.”
Republicans launch early attacks
Republicans immediately criticized the party convention process with Republican National Committee spokesperson Kristen Cianci stating that “Maine voters have had their voices stolen by party insiders.”
Republican groups also launched campaign advertisements highlighting Jackson’s past political record and temper.
The road to November
Jackson faces an uphill battle against Collins, a five-term senator holding substantial campaign funds. To pull off an upset in November, Jackson must quickly build a statewide organization, unite progressive activists and win over independent voters.