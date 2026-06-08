Katy Perry makes surprise announcement after meeting Justin Trudeau’s kids

Katy Perry has made an exciting announcement.
The 143 singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday night, June 7, to spark a buzz of excitement among fans by unveiling the 2026 summer festivals lineup.
“wow, can’t believe we made a whole new show for you for summer festivals! Start drafting your OOO emails… JUNE 18TH WE UNSUBSCRIBE TO COME ALIVEEE!!!” she captioned.
Alongside the caption, Perry shared an image that listed all the festivals she is scheduled to perform at.
The Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker’s 2026 festivals performances will kick off on June 18 at Spain’s Festival O Son Do Camiño, followed by June 20 at Portugal’s Rock in Rio, June 24 at Ireland’s Malahide Castle, and June 30 at UK’s Depot Live.
She will also deliver electrifying concerts in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Malta, and Switzerland, before wrapping the shows on July 31 at Pristina’s Sunny Hill Festival.
Fans’ reactions:
“Festivals era!” excitedly commented a first, while a second wrote, “WE CAN’T WAIT MAMA!!!”
A third added, “Oh! Your wave of concerts at festivals starts on my birthday. Let's go, girl.”
Katy Perry’s surprise announcement comes just a few days after she and her beau Justin Trudeau took their relationship to a new level by blending their families.
As per an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, the American songstress took her five-year-old daughter, Daisy, to meet the former Canadian Prime Minister’s children – sons Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 12, and daughter Ella-Grace, 17.