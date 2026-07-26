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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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’90 Day Fiancé’ alum gives major update on daughter’s heart-wrenching health battle

Kenneth Niedermeier from ’90 Day Fiancé’ releases emotional statement as he updates about daughter’s health

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
’90 Day Fiancé’ alum gives major update on daughter’s heart-wrenching health battle
’90 Day Fiancé’ alum gives major update on daughter’s heart-wrenching health battle

Kenneth Niedermeier shared a major update about his daughter’s devastating health condition.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the 90 Day Fiancé star, who is married to Armando Rubio, shared the latest update on his 13-year-old daughter Hannah’s health, after she was rushed to emergency room as her condition worsened.

Hannah Rubio is suffering from a sudden, unexplained brain bleed, known as intracerebral hemorrhage, that led to a medical emergency.

Although she experienced symptoms including partial vision loss, facial drooping, and weakness on one side of her body, medical specialists have not yet identified the underlying cause despite extensive testing.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

In his emotional statement, Kenneth shared an update about Hannad’s recent ER hospitalization, writing, “Hannah was released from the hospital again. She started having a headache, weakness, difficulty walking and she was unsteady on her feet, symptoms the doctors had told us to be on alert for and watch closely.”

“They found a little internal swelling, so she received IV medication. Thankfully, the doctors were pleased with how she responded and felt comfortable letting her leave the hospital. Hannah is feeling better. Please continue praying for her healing and recovery. Thank you for continuing your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate every bit of love and support.”

The update came 13 hours after Kenneth shared on his Instagram Stories, “Unfortunately Hannah was admitted into the ER earlier today with some worsening of her physical symptoms. The doctors have been running test and scans and will know more soon.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

“Hannah is in good spirits. We know so many of you care about Hannah and her progress and you deserve an update. Thank you all very much,” he added.

About Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio relationship

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio met through an online support group for gay fathers and began a long-distance relationship before the former moved from Florida to Mexico to unite with Armando.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio
Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio

During their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple soon became fan favorites as they shared about their personal life, including challenged with family acceptance and obtaining a marriage license in Mexico.

On May 22, 2021, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a winery in Ensenada, Baja California in Mexico.

Notably, Armando has a daughter, Hannah, from his previous marriage, while Kenneth is a father of four adult children, whom he welcomed with his former partner.

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