SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s aerospace giant poised for history’s largest stock market debut

SpaceX is poised to make history this week with its initial public offering (IPO) marking what many are calling a defining moment for the tech industry.
After months of speculation, Elon Musk’s aerospace giant is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SPCX” on Friday, June 12, 2026.
The company has officially priced its shares at $135, targeting an initial market valuation of approximately $1.77 trillion. This debut is expected to be the largest IPO on record, easily eclipsing previous benchmarks.
With the offering already heavily oversubscribed, the massive scale of the event has drawn comparisons to iconic tech market debuts.
As analysts at The Motley Fool noted, the IPO provides a rare chance for retail investors to buy in, stating, “SpaceX is about to pull off the biggest stock market debut in history and for once ordinary investors are not entirely locked out.”
While the excitement is palpable, experts are advising caution.
Some market observers warn that history shows “the 10 largest U.S. IPO stocks on record have collectively underperformed the S&P 500 by 96 percentage points since listing shares” suggesting that investors should carefully balance their enthusiasm for Musk’s vision with the reality of long-term market volatility.