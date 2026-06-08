Talay Riley dead: Dua Lipa, Britney Spears' songwriter stabbed to death in London  

Talay Riley’s tragic death left a void in Hollywood as the infamous songwriter was killed in London. He was 35.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police confirmed the shocking death of the songwriter after they received a call on Friday, June 5th, to reach the crime scene in Silvertown, east London.
Upon police arrival at the scene, Riley was found unconscious. Afterwards, he was taken to the hospital with multiple stabs on his body, where he was officially pronounced dead.
However, police identified three men as the main suspects in the songwriter’s murders, including two unknown men aged 27 and 24, alongside a woman, who is around 25.
The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of murder, the department said.
Riley's devastated family paid a heartbreaking tribute to the artist in a sombre statement that read, "Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought love, light, and joy to our family and to all who knew him."
"We will always cherish his kindness, beautiful spirit, and remarkable talent. His presence touched many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever," the family continued.
Talay Riley rose to fame after he wrote iconic songs for several big names of Tinseltown, including Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, rapper Stormzy, Craig David, Chris Brown, Khalid and others.
So far, the musicians have not broken their silence over the devastating death of the Grammy-winning musician.