Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quietly call it quits after dating for three years

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have quietly parted their ways.
In a shocking update shared by TMZ on Monday, June 8, a source told the outlet that the Wicked costars, who had been romantically involved for three years, quietly ended their relationship a few months ago.
The insider also noted that the former flames took the decision after carefully thinking about it and are still friends.
"It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways. They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months,” they noted.
Additionally, it was also shared that the We Can’t Be Friends singer is “doing great” following the split and is focused on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off over the weekend on June 6, 2026.
The songstress has also been focused on the upcoming release of her eighth studio album, Petal, slated to come out on July 31.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating back in July 2023 after meeting on the set of their hit movie, Wicked.
The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram more than a year later in November 2024.