Katy Perry goes red carpet official with Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival 2026

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have finally made their romance red carpet official.
The lovebirds, who have been dating for nearly a year now, took their relationship to a new level by making their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City on Sunday, June 8.
During their appearance, the former Canadian prime minister supported his ladylove at the premiere of her upcoming concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.
For the glitzy event, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker slipped into a striking white halter-neck gown featuring rose-like details.
Meanwhile, Trudeau looked handsome on a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt.
While speaking to reporters, Perry compared her new concert film to her 2012 documentary, Part of Me, noting, "This is very different than Part of Me. That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."
"I mean, I'm doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it's just such a fun thing to encapsulate," she continued, adding that the energy on tour was "incredible."
Katy Perry’s concert film The Lifetimes Tour: Live from Paris is set to release in late summer.