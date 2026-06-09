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North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack

Man arrested after North Belfast stabbing, investigation ongoing

North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack
North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack

Police in Belfast are investigating a serious stabbing that occurred in the north of the city late Monday night. Officers were called to Kinnaird Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. on June 8, 2026, following reports of an incident.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a man who had sustained serious injuries. He was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In connection with the attack, police have arrested another man who remains in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities are currently maintaining a presence at the scene to conduct further inquiries.

Man arrested after North Belfast stabbing, investigation ongoing
Man arrested after North Belfast stabbing, investigation ongoing

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued an urgent appeal for public assistance specifically requesting that anyone who witnessed the event or possesses relevant evidence come forward.

An official statement from the PSNI urged:

“Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26.”

Reports can also be submitted anonymously through the Crimestoppers websites or by calling 0800 555 111. The investigation remains ongoing.

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