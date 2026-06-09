Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes

Recent Ukrainian drone strikes have successfully targeted several key energy and oil facilities across Russia and occupied Crimea causing notable disruptions to fuel supplies in the region.
These attacks, part of an ongoing Ukrainian campaign to weaken Russia’s war economy, damaged major infrastructure including the Grushovaya oil transshipment hub near Novorossiysk and storage sites in Crimea.
Following reports of fuel shortages particularly in Russian-occupied Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation during a briefing.
While attempting to downplay wider concerns by citing potential panic-buying, he acknowledged the impact of the strikes on energy logistics.
When asked about the fuel crisis, Peskov admitted, “There are indeed certain problems at the moment” but quickly added that “measures are being taken” by the Ministry of Energy and other government agencies to resolve the supply issues.
The strikes represent a significant escalation in drone warfare with both sides launching hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles in recent days.
While Russia continues to maintain that its overall fuel balance remains secure through compensation systems, the visible damage to critical infrastructure highlights the increasing pressure Ukraine’s long-range strikes are placing on Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort and regional energy stability.