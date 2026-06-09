News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes

Kremlin admits fuel supply strains following Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes
Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes

Recent Ukrainian drone strikes have successfully targeted several key energy and oil facilities across Russia and occupied Crimea causing notable disruptions to fuel supplies in the region.

These attacks, part of an ongoing Ukrainian campaign to weaken Russia’s war economy, damaged major infrastructure including the Grushovaya oil transshipment hub near Novorossiysk and storage sites in Crimea.

Following reports of fuel shortages particularly in Russian-occupied Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the situation during a briefing.

While attempting to downplay wider concerns by citing potential panic-buying, he acknowledged the impact of the strikes on energy logistics.

Russia admits fuel supply issues after Ukrainian drone strikes

When asked about the fuel crisis, Peskov admitted, “There are indeed certain problems at the moment” but quickly added that “measures are being taken” by the Ministry of Energy and other government agencies to resolve the supply issues.

The strikes represent a significant escalation in drone warfare with both sides launching hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles in recent days.

While Russia continues to maintain that its overall fuel balance remains secure through compensation systems, the visible damage to critical infrastructure highlights the increasing pressure Ukraine’s long-range strikes are placing on Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort and regional energy stability.

North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack
North Belfast stabbing: Police arrest man after Kinnaird Avenue attack
Trump pressures Netanyahu to halt Iran strikes
Trump pressures Netanyahu to halt Iran strikes
Zelenskyy meets King Charles III, Starmer in UK to thank for support in war
Zelenskyy meets King Charles III, Starmer in UK to thank for support in war
Netanyahu announces Israel halts strikes on Iran as both sides pause attacks
Netanyahu announces Israel halts strikes on Iran as both sides pause attacks
Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking update on missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie shares heartbreaking update on missing mom Nancy Guthrie
Delta challenges United's dominance on trans-Pacific flights: ‘Hungry to win’
Delta challenges United's dominance on trans-Pacific flights: ‘Hungry to win’
UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’
UFC White House fight faces lawsuit over approval issues: ‘Deeply corrupt’
Philippines earthquake death toll hits 32, tsunami warning issued
Philippines earthquake death toll hits 32, tsunami warning issued
Global stocks tumble: Tech shares plunge amid Middle East conflict
Global stocks tumble: Tech shares plunge amid Middle East conflict
Iran claims missile strikes on Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases
Iran claims missile strikes on Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases
Nithya Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt in LA mayoral primary results
Nithya Raman overtakes Spencer Pratt in LA mayoral primary results
6 injured in stabbing attack at NYC’s Penn Station; suspect in custody
6 injured in stabbing attack at NYC’s Penn Station; suspect in custody

Popular News

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful

Federal judge voids Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling it unlawful
23 minutes ago
Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light

Sarah Ferguson lands in trouble after staffers shocking claims come to light
51 minutes ago
Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight

Anil Kapoor’s heart-melting surprise for Sonam Kapoor’s 41st steals spotlight
2 hours ago