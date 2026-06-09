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Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more

Here’s a list of all the devices that are compatible with the recently launched operating system, Apple iOS 27

Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more
Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more

Apple officially launched the highly-anticipated iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update for select users on Monday, shortly after hosting the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote.

The recently introduced iteration of iPhone operating system comes with a variety of cutting-edge enhancements, aiming to offer a streamlined user experience such as new features in Photos and Mail apps, and enhanced child safety features.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has released its smarter Siri, which was first promised at WWDC 2024.

iOS 27 release date and availability

Apple’s iOS 27 is slated for a global launch, which is expected by the end of this year. Those who want to try out all of the latest features can easily install the iOS 27 Developer Beta 1 update.

Notably, the new operating system is currently available to registered developers.


iOS 27 supported iPhones list

Here’s a list of all the devices that are compatible with the recently launched operating system:

  • iPhone 16 Series
  • iPhone 15 Series
  • iPhone 14 Series
  • iPhone SE (2022)
  • iPhone 13 Series
  • iPhone 12 Series
  • iPhone 11 Series
  • iPhone SE (2020)

How to install iOS 27 Beta 1 on an iPhone?

Follow this step-by-step guide to install iOS 27 Beta 1:

  • Initially, navigate to beta.apple.com > click the Signup button.
  • Afterwards, enter your Apple ID.
  • Read the Terms & Conditions and accept them according to your preference.
  • After creating an Apple Developer account, sign in on the iPhone with the same account to receive the beta updates.
  • Launch Settings > General > Software Update
  • Select Beta Updates and select the Developer Beta option


Alongside, Apple iOS 27, the company has also released the eagerly-awaited Airi with an AI-powered overhaul and some significant updates.

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