Matthew Perry’s doctor makes jaw-dropping claim in bid to overturn 30-month sentence

Matthew Perry’s doctor has made a shocking claim in an appeal to toss his sentence.
On Tuesday, June 9, TMZ reported that Dr. Salvador Plasencia – one of the doctors charged in the late Friends actor’s ketamine case – is fighting back his 30-month sentence by lodging an appeal.
In the appeal, Plasencia made a jaw-dropping claim, telling the court that he was functioning as a drug dealer, not a doctor, when he sold ketamine to Perry.
As per the court filings, the doctor is requesting the Ninth Circuit Court to overturn his 30-month prison sentence and return the case for a new sentencing.
He argued that the judge incorrectly held him accountable for misusing his role as a medical professional in a position of trust.
The doctor’s legal team also claimed that Matthew Perry did not reach him out to seek a legitimate medical treatment, instead, he needed a “reliable source” of ketamine, due to which Plasencia should not have been treated as a doctor who betrayed a patient.
Additionally, Placensia has also challenged other parts of his sentencing, including what his legal team calls unfair “double-counting” related to claims that he changed records during the investigation.
The doctor also called the sentence unjust and argued that his punishment was harsher than that given to co-defendants Mark Chavez and Erik Fleming.
For those unversed, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts involving ketamine distribution and received a 30-month prison sentence.