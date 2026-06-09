Katy Perry shares surprising update after heartfelt words about Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has shared an exciting update following her recent heartfelt comments about Justin Trudeau, giving fans a fresh glimpse into her latest announcement.
Taking to Instagram account, the Dark Horse singer dropped the exclusive moments with the former Canadian prime minister, who attended the premiere of Perry’s concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris at the film festival.
In a shared post, Perry can be seen enjoying PDA moments with Trudeau as they appeared in high spirits during the red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival on Monday, June 8.
The Hot N Cold singer penned the caption, “Last night we premiered The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris to a room full of love, wonder, Cats AND Rats at @tribeca.”
She continued, I wanted to bring this show to my fans in every city all over the world and now I can through this incredibly cinematic experience that makes your feel like you are there, in the front row!!!”
Perry noted, “THE LIFETIMES TOUR: LIVE FROM PARIS COMING TO THE BIGGEST SCREENS NEAR YOU LATER THIS SUMMER.”
Concluding the post, she noted, “I love you and like I said, follow the butterflies.”
To note, the update came after Perry gushed about the politician during a Q&A session on Monday, following the premiere of her concert film.
“Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world,” she said at the premiere reflecting on her global tour.
“I would say now at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love,” Perry continued, alluding to her beau, Trudeau.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 after being spotted walking a dog in a Montreal park and later dining at Le Violon.