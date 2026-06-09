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NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission

NASA officials stated the mission underscores the significance of international and commercial partnerships

NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission
NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission

NASA has announced the four member crew for Artemis III, the next mission in its lunar exploration program.

The team includes three American astronauts and one Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency (ESA).

The mission, slated for 2027, will not land on the moon. Rather than, it will focus on experimenting with major technologies needed for future lunar missions by demonstrating spacecraft docking procedures in Earth’s orbit.

During the two-week mission, the crew will practice docking NASA’s Orion capsule with lunar landers being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

The Artemis III crew consists of commander Randy Bresnik, mission specialists Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio, and pilot Luca Parmitano of Italy.

Bresnik is a former International Space Station commander and Marine Corps colonel, while Douglas will be making his first spaceflight. Rubio is an Army helicopter pilot and physician, and Parmitano is the first Italian astronaut to command the space station.

The mission will mark a significant achievement test before Artemis IV, currently planned for 2028, which is expected to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.

NASA officials stated the mission underscores the significance of international and commercial partnerships.

SpaceX and Blue Origin aim to offer lunar landers for future moon missions, despite recent development challenges.

NASA eyes to establish a long-term lunar presence that will assist in preparing for future human missions to Mars.

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