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Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death

The 'Undercover Heat' star died on Tuesday as his wife announced the heartbreaking news

Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside The Godfather Part III star final days before his death
Anthony Guidera dies at 65: Inside 'The Godfather Part III' star final days before his death

Anthony Guidera, best known for his roles in The Godfather Part III and Species, has died at the age of 65 after spending weeks on life support, his family has confirmed.

According to TMZ, the Undercover Heat star died on Tuesday, June 9, after his wife, Valarie, revealed that he had collapsed at their Southern California home on May 11.

She shared that he spent his final weeks in hospital on life support.

His wife reported that Anthony was taken off life support per a prior directive and died on Saturday, June 6.

Anthony and Valarie were active volunteers with Astara, a spiritual foundation based in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Astara identified The Rock actor as “Reverend Anthony” in a June 6 tribute, where he was also recognized as one of the organization’s volunteers.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Astara's Reverend Anthony," the organization wrote in an Instagram post.

The post added, "We are devastated and trying to breathe through the impossible taking each moment as it comes. Please hold his eternal light in your hearts and his family in your prayers."


Guidera appeared in around 30 film and TV projects between 1990 and 2005, including The Godfather Part III, Species, The Rock, Armageddon and TV shows such as Baywatch and ER.

He also shared an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Natasha Henstridge for Species in 1996.

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