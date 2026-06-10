Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie daughter Zahara files legal move to ditch father’s surname

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt became third child to legally remove her father Brad Pitt's last name.
According to PEOPLE, Angelina Jolie and Pitt's second eldest daughter officially filed a petition for a change of name in the Superior Court of California, on Tuesday, June 9.
A source close to the F1 star, in this regard, told the publication that it's sad to see someone repeatedly publicise their successful alienation of their children from the other parent.
The 21-year-old Spelman graduate’s filing came just few days after her brother Maddox’s plea, who also legally made a move to remove his father’s last name.
It’s worth mentioning here that Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is now the former couple’s third child to file to legally drop “Pitt” from their last name after Maddox and Shiloh following their parents’ split in 2016.
Maddox dropped Pitt from his last name in the credits of his mother’s latest movie, Couture. Shiloh, on other hand, was granted a name change in 2024 and goes by Shiloh Jolie.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne; three of whom — Maddox, Pax, and Zahara were adopted.
The now ex-couple, who began dating in 2005, met and fell in love on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
They married in 2014, however, they parted ways two years later.