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Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman

Taylor Swift stuns in a corset dress at 'Toy Story 5' premiere and performs the iconic track in LA

Taylor Swift performs You Got A Friend In Me at Toy Story 5 premiere with Randy Newman
Taylor Swift performs 'You Got A Friend In Me' at 'Toy Story 5' premiere with Randy Newman 

Taylor Swift graced the world premiere for Toy Story 5 after releasing the film soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, and gave the audience a surprise of a lifetime with a Randy Newman collaboration. 

On Tuesday, June 9, the Love Story hitmaker made an appearance at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, turning heads in an off-the-shoulder corset dress.

Giving a subtle nod to Toy Story cowgirl Jessie, Taylor wore a necklace with a diamond horseshoe pendant and finished off her look with her iconic red lips.


She also posed for a click with the rest of the Toy Story cast and was seen holding a VHS copy of the original Toy Story signed by members of the cast.

Inside the theatre, Taylor donned in a floor-length gown, debuted I Knew It, I Knew You live and was joined by acclaimed songwriter and Academy Award-winning composer Randy Newman for a duet of his beloved song You've Got a Friend in Me.


The singer's new song for the film was referred to as "a return to Taylor Swift's country roots" by Disney, and the track was inspired by Jessie's journey in the film franchise and co-written and co-produced with Taylor's long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Released on June 5, the track broke a number of records as Apple Music revealed that I Knew It, I Knew You became the streaming platform's "biggest country single of 2026" and set new records for soundtrack singles.

Moreover, on Spotify, the song became "the most-streamed county song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history".

Toy Story 5 hit theatres on June 19.

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