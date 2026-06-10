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Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner intimate honeymoon after lavish wedding

The 'Houdini' singer and the 'Eternity' star honeymooned in Italy after dreamy wedding at Palermo

Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner intimate honeymoon after lavish wedding
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner intimate honeymoon after lavish wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are continuing their honeymoon in Sicily after their luxurious dreamy wedding.

Following their lavish £1.5 million wedding, newlyweds the Houdini singer and the Eternity star honeymooned in Italy, where they were seen at the San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina and walking together through the picturesque streets.

The hotel is widely recognised as the setting for HBO’s The White Lotus, famed for its breathtaking clifftop scenery and views of Mount Etna.

Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner intimate honeymoon after lavish wedding

The couple arrived on Monday after driving from Palermo, where they tied the knot in weekend-long celebrations attended by A-listers including Charli XCX, Elton John and Mark Ronson.

Dua and Turner were even serenaded by Elton John during their vows, as the Levitating singer walked down the aisle holding a lily of the valley bouquet.

According to sources, Dua wore black trousers and a ponytail as the couple, accompanied by security, paused to pose for selfies with fans.

A spokesperson for the hotel said, “Sorry, we never discuss our guests. I'm sure you can understand.”

Later on Tuesday, the pair were seen in the southern Italian resort of Tropea dining at Il Convivio, with diners sharing photos of the couple online.

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