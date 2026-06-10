Holly Humberstone speaks out on missing Taylor Swift wedding invite

Holly Humberstone has said she doesn’t “expect to be invited” to Taylor Swift’s wedding, despite previously opening for her during the Eras Tour.
In August 2024, the 26-year-old opened for the Bad Romance singer at Wembley Stadium during the Eras Tour, though she admits she doesn’t anticipate being invited to the singer’s wedding.
"No, I haven't got an invite," Humberstone told PEOPLE ahead of her performance at New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival on Sunday, June 7.
She went on to share, "I'm still waiting for that. It's okay."
Humberstone continued, "I don't expect to be invited to Taylor's wedding, man. Love her and support her from afar though."
Apart from this Maisie Peters said she’s in a similar situation during her conversation on The Zach Sang Show, noting she hasn’t received a wedding invite or “sourdough loaf.”
Notably, Swift and Kelce’s wedding are expected to attend by Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, The Haim Sisters, Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller, Patrick & Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Andy Reid.
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 and are reportedly planning their wedding for early July 2026.