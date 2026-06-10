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David Harbour finally clears the air on Millie Bobby Brown harassment controversy

Millie Bobby Brown submitted harassment complaint in January this year against David Harbour

David Harbour finally clears the air on Millie Bobby Brown harassment controversy
David Harbour finally clears the air on Millie Bobby Brown harassment controversy 

Months after Millie Bobby Brown's bombshell complaint against her Stranger Things co-star, David Harbour!

The Hellboy actor now addressed the Daily Mail's report, which claimed that the Enola Holmes alum filed a harassment lawsuit against her fellow actor over his alleged behaviour on the sets of the superhit Netflix series. 

Speaking with Variety on Wednesday, June 10, Harbour said that there is nothing "serious.'

However, the reality paints a completely different picture.

"In this weird world we live in, where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this, it’s a show that went on for 10 years," he added.

The Black Widow actor continued, "We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements." 

While setting the record straight on the harassment claims, Harbour, 51, also teased multiple projects with Millie Bobby Brown, 22, who is set to appear on the big screen for her upcoming film, Enola Holmes 3.

The harassment controversy between the two actors escalated when she officially submitted a complaint in January 2024. 

In his lawsuit, she filed a formal complaint of on-set harassment and bullying against David Harbour before production began on the show's final season.   

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