Is Gemini down? Users react to ongoing outage causing severe disruptions 

Google’s Gemini has reportedly grappled with a severe outage, with thousands of users reporting issues across the USA and UK.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, more than 2,000 users had reported problems, with reports reaching the peak at around 6:11 AM ET and 11:11 AM GMT.
In the USA, nearly 58% users reported app-related issues, with 34% users lodged complaints about the website, and the remaining 6% are facing disruptions in the automation and workflows.
Users react to Gemini outage
Gemini users took to several social media sites such as X (formerly twitter) to express their frustration regarding the ongoing outage.
A user wrote, "Gemini is broken today with error 1706 on Android app."
"Does Apple have similar issue?"
"Google services are down, nothing is working for me," another user wrote.
It is pertinent to mention that Google Gemini has yet to officially address the ongoing issue.