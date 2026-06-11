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Andrew to suffer another humiliation as scandal-plagued past continues to haunt him

Former Prince Andrew set to face shocking new setback after a series of humiliating blows

Andrew to suffer another humiliation as scandal-plagued past continues to haunt him
Andrew to suffer another humiliation as scandal-plagued past continues to haunt him

Andrew Mounbatten-Windsor is set to face a fresh blow due to his scandalous past.

On Wednesday, June 10, GB News reported that the Geographic Board of New Zealand is considering removing the disgraced former prince’s name from a 74-kilometer Antartic plateau, named in honour of the ex-duke.

The landmark, known as the Prince Andrew Plateau and located in an area of Antarctica claimed by New Zealand, is under scrutiny after King Charles stripped his younger brother of his royal titles due to his scandals and Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

According to the report, officials are considering a number of options for the Antarctic landmark, which has carried Andrew’s name since 1962, when he was just a two-year-old.

Notably, a final decision on whether to keep or change the name is expected later this year.

Confirming that the proposal was discussed at an April meeting, New Zealand’s Geographical Board’s secretary, Wendy Shaw, said, "The NZGB does not currently have a confirmed date set for when this decision will be made," adding that the matter would likely be discussed at an October 13 meeting.

As the mountain range includes several landmarks are already dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s children, including glaciers named after Princess Anne and then-Prince Charles, it is unlikely that Prince Andrew Plateau would be renamed after another royal.

The department suggested either giving the plateau a completely new name or removing its name altogether.

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