Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun celebrate Knicks win in heartfelt moments: 'best game ever'

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney on cloud nine after The New York Knicks' mind blowing victory against San Antanio Spurs in NBA finals, Game 4.
The Euphoria actress was next to her beau Scooter as they both witnessed Knicks' historic comeback at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, June 10.
Per the videos and photos posted on the music producers' Instagram account, the lovebirds celebrated Knicks' with great joy and enthusiasm.
"No words. Thank you. I love these Knicks!!!!" wrote Scooter in the caption of his carousel, which featured a cute selfie with Sydney.
"Greatest game ever!" wrote Sydney in the comment section with two heart emojies.
Meanwhile the 28-year-old turned to her Instagram stories to offer fans exclusive glimpses into her game night with Scooter and his pals.
Sharing a goofy selfie of the couple in Knicks jerseys, Sydney wrote, "This was an emotional rollercoaster"
Next photo featured Scooter planting a kiss on Sydney's cheek while hugging her warmly.
In another surprising photo, Sydney flaunted her orange strappy sandles with tiny basket balls, proving her passion for NBA.
This Knicks Vs Spurs date came just a week after Sydney waved final goodbye to her controversial HBO series, Euphoria with an explicit photo dump.